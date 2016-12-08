Debate rages about giving money to pandhandlers
A rash of overdoses recently among St. Louis' homeless population from a synthetic marijuana product, K2, raised the issue of the merits of donating to people who ask for money from pedestrians and motorists, especially during the season of giving.
St. Patrick Center provides housing, employment and health programs to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Its leadership issued a statement last month that "we strongly caution all who feel compelled to give money to people in our region who are panhandling. We know, due to our many years of experience and first-hand accounts, that they may use your money to support bad habits, including substance abuse. K2 is legal and can be bought on the streets for as little as two dollars, and even a small donation can put a life at risk. Though not usually fatal, K2 is very dangerous to anyone who takes it."
According to the statement, many people who are chronically homeless suffer from behavioral health issues that lead to substance abuse. Most often, they're victims of crime, not perpetrators of it. And a St. Patrick Center spokesperson said that the statement isn't indicative of all homeless people.
They need help, the center's statement said.
"We're not advocating that people not support the homeless population. Rather, we strongly suggest that your resources would be better used when given to the service agencies that are trained and ready to help people in crisis, such as those with drug addictions. When we can engage people into programs and case management, we can help reduce the strain that is placed upon our first responders and hospital systems."
A study by West Texas University and published in the Journal of Social Distress and the Homeless in 2010 also found about 60 percent struggled with alcohol or drugs.
Anthony D'Agostino, executive director of the archdiocesan Criminal Justice Ministry, said donating and giving time to agencies such as the Criminal Justice Ministry that deal with re-entry services for vulnerable people, those who are homeless or have substance-abuse issues after leaving prison, is the most productive use of funds from individuals and from other sources in the community. "The payoff is huge," he said.
Of those assisted by the ministry, 92 percent have substance-abuse issues, D'Agostino said, a byproduct of being on the street. Overdoses are becoming an epidemic, and resources are needed to treat the addiction and mental health issues, he added.
Aaron Laxton, director of client services for the ministry, said synthetic marijuana is low-cost, legal and undetectable in drug tests. "It turns them into a zombie," he said. "They have audible hallucinations, visual hallucinations, delusions ... for some it's long-lasting, for others as soon as they sober up, there's no long-lasting effects. It just depends on the person."
After efforts helped decrease methamphetamine use, heroin filled in the vacuum, Laxton said. The Criminal Justice Ministry received a Missouri Safe Project grant to educate the community about the heroin epidemic, promote Good Samaritan laws to protect people who try to help those in need and promote the use of Narcan, a medication that blocks the effects of opioids, especially in overdose. To prevent the spread of Hepatitis C or other disease, the grant funds exchanges of infected needles to lower the risk of infection to others.
It's a community safety issue, Laxton said, with those who have access to the program more likely to seek treatment and with dirty needles less likely to be found on the streets and in parks.
Laxton won't tell people to avoid giving to people asking for money, though he said it's better to offer them a fast-food restaurant gift card. He agrees that programs serving homeless and housing programs need support. Criminal Justice Ministry programs are unique because they stay with people even when they relapse several times, unless the person is a threat to others or themselves, Laxton said.
He asks people to refer people dealing with an addiction issue to the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery. That program helps people even when they don't have insurance, Laxton said.
But the best thing is to have a conversation with a person who approaches asking for money, he said. For example, on a trip to Washington, D.C., last summer, he listened to a homeless man who said he was a veteran. After the conversation, the man thanked him for listening.
"We don't value human interaction like we should," Laxton said. "When we simply acknowledge someone, we validate their existence."
Help for homeless people
Among agencies helping homeless people are:
• St. Patrick Center, (314) 802-0700 or www.stpatrickcenter.org
• Peter and Paul Community Services, (314) 588-7111, www.ppcsinc.org
• St. Vincent de Paul Parish Social Ministries, (314) 231-9328, www.stvstl.org
• Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery,(314) 717-3472, www.monetwork.org
• Room at the Inn, (314) 209-9198, www.www.roomstl.org
• Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Center in St. Charles, (636) 441-1302, www.jacares.org
Justgive.org offers 35 ways to help the homeless. Visit www.stlouisreview.com/bQ2
>> How to respond
Arguments are made for and against giving money to people who approach you in your car or while walking on the street.
A website affiliated with merchants in Redding, Pa., www.handoutsdonthelp.com, recommends giving to charity instead. "All our neighbors deserve the opportunity to live in permanent housing, stay in safe shelter, access nutritious food, health care or treatment. By giving to local charities, and not panhandlers, you're supporting programs that offer solutions," the website states.
Others see a need to donate to individuals. Writing in an article in collaboration with the Greater Cincinnati Coalition for the Homeless, Sara Whitestone asks people to greet people who ask for money, get involved as an advocate or volunteer with an agency serving homeless people and give if you can. She states: "When we give our dollars directly to these people, we are empowering them to make a choice, and we have to trust that they will make the best choice for themselves while they live in these extreme conditions."
She cited a business group in San Francisco that hired GLC Research, which conducted a survey in 2013 and found that 94 percent of the homeless people surveyed spend their money on food. The second most common answer was drugs or alcohol, cited by 44 percent. A quarter of panhandlers said they're alcoholics and 32 percent said they have a drug problem. The survey has a lower number than a HUD study and others that put the number of people with drug or alcohol problems at 60 percent.
The National Coalition for the Homeless addresses the issue on its website with an article from a formerly homeless person who urged people to acknowledge panhandlers. It asks people to politely decline to give, if that's their wish. Most important, is to show respect, the author said, noting that the panhandlers not only are ignored but sworn at, told angrily to get a job, to get away, told they are lazy bums, that they are trash, and looked at in disgust.
The City of St. Louis has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help rapidly rehouse individuals experiencing homelessness into supportive, stable housing.
Those seeking services through the City's Continuum of Care soon will be moved into homes and apartments. The Housing First model provides people a reliable place to sleep before tackling issues that led them to become homeless. St. Patrick Center and Gateway 180 will execute the grant to rapidly rehouse as many as 150 men, women and children who are homeless. In addition to providing rent and financial housing assistance, rapid rehousing dollars cover case management and supportive services such as utility deposits, moving costs assistance, credit counseling and mediation.
Much of the work will be done out of the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center, owned by the City of St. Louis and operated by St. Patrick Center, along with Peter and Paul Community Services. Biddle providers oversee needs assessments, connections to resources, referrals, meals, overnight emergency shelter and housing placements. St. Patrick Center also will engage ArchCity Defenders to help remove legal barriers people might have to get into housing.
The city also has applied for another $1 million renewable grant for the second year of the Housing First program.
Information for this story was provided by the City of St. Louis.
