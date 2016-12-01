Vianney’s comeback season results in 1st football title
St. John Vianney's football season, which culminated in a Missouri Class 5 high school championship, provided lessons in perseverance and self-confidence.
"They far exceeded everyone else's expectations, but not their own," said Vianney president Mike Loyet. "They worked so hard year-round to get to this point. They never stopped believing in themselves, kept battling and good things happened for them."
Vianney defeated Ft. Zumwalt North 49-14 Nov. 26 in Springfield, Mo., rolling up 21 points in both the second and third quarters. The game was tied at the end of the first quarter, and Ft. Zumwalt North led by a touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter. But, as a reflection of the season, Vianney didn't let up. They pounded their opponent for 396 yards rushing and 108 yards passing. And the defense held Ft. Zumwalt North to 144 yards on the ground and 49 yards in the air. Vianney also had five quarterback sacks and two interceptions.
The result: Vianney's first state football championship in its first appearance in the state finals.
The Catholic high school in Kirkwood started the season 1-4 before turning its season around, led by exceptional blocking and tackling. Luke Giegling, a senior linebacker and team captain, said the players had a common belief, even when things weren't going well, that Vianney was the best team in the state. "We really came together. We're all brothers ... The work ethic was unbelievable this year," he said. "You just have to stay positive at all times and know that your hard work is going to pay off eventually."
Paul Day, Vianney's coach, said the ability to persevere and be positive in the face of adversity were the two biggest strengths of the team: "They wanted to stand with each other, and when things got really hard they were really good."
Vianney's first touchdown came on a 48-yard run by Kyren Williams, who scored three more times, on a pair of 1-yard runs and on a 46-yard pass from Tionne Harris. Cam Coleman scored twice, on runs of 9 yards and 6 yards. The other touchdown came on a Mickey Morrell 72-yard run.
Morrell had 138 yards rushing and Williams had 131. Harris completed six passes for 108 yards. A junior, Harris said the players had a bond, "and we never give up on each other, we just make sure everybody keeps their head up." He also praised the team's fans for their support, even when they were losing.
Harris, also a team captain, has played football since age 5 and sees it as "another half of me, something I live for." Before each game, Harris says a simple prayer asking God to lead him.
Giegling started playing football in first grade and took to it right away. "The beauty of the game just speaks to me," he said.
The team prays the "Our Father" in the locker room before each game. Giegling adds a prayer to himself to ask God to protect him and his teammates, allowing them to play at the best of their abilities.
Williams came back from an early season injury to spark his team. A sophomore, he said the seniors taught the younger players how to handle winning and losing, "stay grounded and humble." He tries to carry the Vianney motto of "men of character and accomplishment" onto the field, he said, keeping emotions in check. He asks God to stay at his side and seeks His trust and help to stay even-keeled.
Day enjoys coaching, believing that it makes a difference in players' development later in life. "The lessons you learn in victory and defeat are the same lessons that allow you to be a successful man later," Day said. "Helping them handle adversity and to someday be a good husband and father, that's worth a lot more than winning a state championship."
Prayer is an important part of the Vianney community as well as modeling a way of life, the coach said. "It's how you model for the kids ... if things get hard, are we going to fall back into the way society would act or do the things God would want us to do? We do a good job here of looking at the bigger picture, certainly."
Vianney defeated Staley 34-31 in semifinals, and earlier in the playoffs won over Chaminade, 63-44; Jackson, 49-14, and Poplar Bluff, 56-21.
>> Other schools
Trinity Catholic High School's most successful football team ever was stopped just short of a state championship in the Class 2 title game Nov. 25 in Springfield, Mo.
Lamar defeated Trinity 26-18, putting up 16 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Trinity had been shut out in the first half, but battled back in the second half with runs of 37 yards and 5 yards into the end zone by quarterback Isaiah Williams and his touchdown pass of 65 yards to Marcus Washington.
Like Class 5 champion St. John Vianney, it was Trinity's first appearance in a state title game. Trinity ended the year 12-1.
Coach Cory Patterson said "it's the beginning of something that will be good for our school for a long time."
He was glad to see the student body, alums and others excited by the team's success and is pleased that his players learned that they can accomplish much if they do the hard work that is required and play together.
Trinity's players are as academically sound as they are athletically talented. Two players, Williams and another sophomore, Alphonzo Andrews, each recently were offered scholarships from an Ivy League school, Dartmouth College, their coach said.
In the semifinal game, Trinity defeated Lawson 45-29, with Darion Bolden and Washington each catching two touchdown passes and Andrews, Torre Boland and Williams each running for scores.
In Class 1, Valle Catholic High School lost to Penney 33-19 in semifinals Nov. 19, finishing its season at 11-2. In Class 6, Christian Brothers College High School lost to Blue Springs Nov. 11 in semifinals, finishing its season at 11-2.
