Titles and traditions help us better understand Mary, Mother of God
The Blessed Mother has had a way of connecting with people throughout the ages. Through thousands of examples in Scripture, art, writing, and her private revelations to mankind, Mary has been known to many by her various faces and titles.
Nations and cultures have their own unique way of looking at Mary, said Marianist Father Bert Buby, a professor with the International Marian Research Institute at the University of Dayton in Ohio, which is sponsored by the Marianists. There are "faces and pictures and statues of her so different from nation to nation, which has helped us to focus on some of the titles of Mary," he said. "Each title has a very specific meaning and a history behind it, so it's very valuable, like a little compendium of who Mary is for different people and different truths about her."
The International Marian Research Institute is one of the largest international centers of study, research and teaching on the Blessed Mother. The institute, which started in the 1970s, hosts an academic program of Marian studies, and a gallery and museum, as well as outreach programs and an online presence. There also is a library, which hosts the largest collection of Marian books in the world, noted Father Buby.
While the Church has numerous doctrines and teachings related to Mary, the primary source for understanding her is found in the New Testament. "The Scripture is the soul of Marian theology," Father Buby said. She also is known through her numerous traditions and feasts.
We better understand the Immaculate Conception (remember it's the Immaculate Conception ofMary, not Jesus) through reflecting on the meaning of Mary's name, given by the Archangel Gabriel. In the account of the Annunciation in the Gospel of Luke (1:26-38), we hear the name "Mary," which in Greek means "full of grace."
"She is so open to the grace of God, which prepares her for that perfect response," Father Buby said. "That comes from someone who God considers the worthy recipient of His Word, Jesus. She is totally grounded in grace. She's immaculate in the sense that she's totally surrounded in grace."
These are some of the many titles under which our Blessed Mother is known:
Ave Maris Stella: Latin for "Hail Star of the Sea," the title originated with a hymn to Mary written around the eighth/ninth century. It was popular in the Middle Ages, and is a popular prayer for travelers. The hymn is the national anthem of the Acadians, a group of descendants of French colonists who settled in North America.
Mother of Our Redeemer: This title refers to Mary's cooperation with the Son of God in the work of our redemption. Documents of the Second Vatican Council and previous popes have pointed out Mary's essential role in salvation history. The "Catechism of the Catholic Church" also notes this role: "The Virgin Mary 'cooperated through free faith and obedience in human salvation.' She uttered her yes 'in the name of all human nature.' By her obedience she became the new Eve, mother of the living" (CCC 511).
Our Lady Help of Christians: St. Pius V gave Mary this title after the Christian victory over the Turks at Lepanto in 1571, and he added the invocation to her litany. When Pope Pius VII returned to Rome in 1814 after five years living in exile, he established the feast of Our Lady Help of Christians the following year on May 24.
Our Mother of Perpetual Help:Originating with an ancient Byzantine icon from the Greek island of Crete, the devotion was made widespread when Pope Pius IX entrusted the original icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help to the Redemptorists in 1866, asking them them to "make her known throughout the world." The devotion became popular at churches in the United States and throughout the world. One of them was St. Alphonsus "Rock" Church in north St. Louis, which began offering the weekly perpetual novena in 1922.
Our Lady of Victory/ Our Lady of the Rosary: First known as Our Lady of Victory, St. Pius V instituted the feast day on Oct. 7, marking the Christian victory at the Battle of Lepanto in 1571. In 1573, Pope Gregory XIII changed the title to Feast of the Holy Rosary, and in 1960, Pope John XXIII changed it to feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.
Our Lady of Good Success: It is believed that this title is of Spanish origin — there is a statue of Virgen de la Buena Suerte (meaning success or luck) in the chapel of the Catholic Kings in Granada. Another title, Virgen del Buen Suceso, came from Pope Paul V, who gave the name to a Marian image which he entrusted as patroness to the Brothers of the Venerable Bernardin Obregón as patroness in 1607.
Our Lady of the Smile: This title refers to St. Therese of the Child Jesus and her impression of Mary's facial expressions in a statue in the Martin family home when she was miraculously healed in 1883. In her writing, St. Therese referred to Mary as someone who lovingly smiled at her. The devotion to Our Lady of the Smile was popular in the 1950s.
Our Lady of Light: Jesuit Father Giovanni Antonio Genovesi arranged for a painting of the Blessed Mother, to be used in missions he preached throughout Sicily. He enlisted the help of an unnamed woman in a neighboring village, who was said to have received apparitions from the Blessed Mother. She told the woman she was to be called Maria Madre Santissima del Lume (Mary Most Holy Mother of Light). In 1736, Pope Clement XII authorized the veneration of the Virgin Mary under the title, and the devotion spread to other places, including the Philippines.
Our Lady of the Cape: The title comes from a statue of the Blessed Mother at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Cape in Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec, Canada. The statue, which portrays the Blessed Mother as she appeared to St. Catherine Laboure in 1830 (known as the Miraculous Medal Apparition), has been venerated at the shrine since 1854.
Our Lady of Sorrows/Our Lady of Dolours: A reference to the sorrows in Mary's life. A popular devotion is the Seven Sorrows of Mary — the prophecy of Simeon, escape and flight to Egypt, losing Jesus in the temple, meeting Him on the Via Dolorosa, His crucifixion, the piercing of His side and descent from the cross, and His burial. The feast is observed on Sept. 15.
Undoer of Knots: The devotion began with Wolfgang Langenmantel, a 17th-century German nobleman who was on the verge of a divorce. He visited with a Jesuit priest, Father Jakob Rem, and together they prayed and venerated the Virgin Mary. He gave his wedding ribbon (a common tradition at the time) to the priest, who began untying the knots in it. As the story goes, the ribbon turned white and Langenmantel and his wife avoided divorce.
Latin American titles: There are dozens of titles spread throughout Latin America, where devotion to Mary is very popular. They include Luján (Argentina), Copacabana (Bolivia), Aparecida (Brazil), Our Lady of Carmel of the Maipú (Chile), Our Lady of Chiquinquirá (Colombia), Our Lady of the Angels (Costa Rica), Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre (Cuba), Our Lady of Guadalupe (Mexico), Our Lady of Mercy (Peru), Our Lady of the Thirty Three (Uruguay) and Our Lady of Coromoto (Venezuela).
To learn more about these and other titles of Mary, visit the International Marian Research Institute at the University of Dayton: www.udayton.edu/imri.
Marian Obscura
Ladybugs: While not exclusively connected to Mary, the ladybug is known in some cultures as having a connection with God or Mary, including in Italy and Sweden. The ladybug sometimes is considered a good luck charm or symbol of the soul.
May Day celebrations/flowers: May Day celebrations honoring new life became associated with Mary during the Middle Ages, with the Blessed Mother as a sign of all growing things. Many flowers are associated with her, including the marigold (Mary's Gold), thistle, violet and honeysuckle.
European Union flag: The flag includes a circle of 12 gold stars and bright blue color. The flag's designer, Arsène Heitz, said he was inspired by Revelation 12:1 and the idea for the stars came from the apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Rue du Bac in Paris and the Miraculous Medal. Additionally, the signing of the treaty that established what became the European Union, took place on the Capitoline Hill on March 25, 1957 — the solemnity of the Annunciation.
The letter M:The letter M, and numerous variations, are popular Marian symbols. Some of the variants include MR, MAR, MRI, and the monogram of the theotokos in icons MP QU, which has the meaning of Mother of God.
Trees: Mary is often connected to trees, such as cherry or cedar, which are often mentioned as dwelling places of Marian images. The type of tree generally corresponds to the local vegetation.
Red clothing: The tradition is that Mary as a child in the temple, assisted in weaving crimson threads in to the great temple veil — which would be later used as rent at the time of Jesus' death. Another common idea is that red designates the physical person of Mary and her role as a loving mother.
Source: Marian Research Institute online at www.udayton.edu/imri.
