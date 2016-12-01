Parishes to participate in National Night of Prayer for Life
The National Night of Prayer for Life is a time for eucharistic adoration and prayer for the unborn, praying for the end to abortion and for protection of the sanctity of human life. The evening prayer bridges the feast of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, Dec. 8, and the anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe's first apparition to St. Juan Diego on Friday, Dec. 9. Prayers are offered through the intercession of the Blessed Mother for the establishment of a culture of life.
This year, 26 archdiocesan parishes will participate in the 27th annual event.
The following parishes will have Eucharistic Adoration from 9 p.m. Dec. 8 until 1 a.m. Dec. 9:
ST. GEORGE — 4980 Heege Road in Affton | Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 9 p.m. Dec. 8. Each hour will begin with Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and prayer to St. Michael the Archangel. Confessions will be heard after 10:30 p.m. The evening will end with midnight Mass, celebrated by Father Dave Novak.
ST. JOSEPH — 106 N. Meramec Ave. in Clayton
The following parishes will have eucharistic adoration from 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 8 in union with the National Night of Prayer for Life intentions:
ST. PAUL —2267 St. Paul Road in St. Paul
ST. PAUL —15 Forest Knoll in Fenton
ST. DOMINIC SAVIO —7748 Mackenzie Road in Affton | Adoration will be held in the church after 7 p.m. Holy Day of Obligation Mass. The Rosary will be prayed each hour, followed by prayer to St. Michael the Archangel. Parking is behind church, and an elevator is at the side entrance.
ST. MARGARET MARY ALACOQUE —4900 Ringer Road in Oakville | Adoration will be held in the adoration chapel.
OUR LADY — 1550 St. Mary's Lane in Festus
HOLY INFANT — 627 Dennison Drive in Ballwin | Adoration will be held in eucharistic adoration chapel. Two Rosaries with pro-life meditations, Divine Mercy Chaplet and different litanies will be prayed each hour.
ST. PETER — First Capitol Drive in St. Charles
ST. MARY MAGDALEN — 2618 Brentwood Blvd. in Brentwood | Adoration will be held in the St. Joseph Chapel. A Rosary will be prayed each hour, with benediction at midnight.
ST. ROSE PHILIPPINE DUCHESNE — 1210 Paddock Drive in Florissant | Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament with Rosary, pro-life prayers, and liturgy.
The following parishes will have a eucharistic Holy Hour from 11 p.m.-midnight Dec. 8, the "Hour of Unity" with the National Night of Prayer for Life:
ST. ANN —7851 Highway YY in Clover Bottom
ANNUNZIATA — 925 Cella Road in Ladue | The Holy Hour will be held in the eucharistic adoration chapel.
ST. ANSELM —630 S. Mason Road in Creve Coeur | Father Ralph Wright, OSB, will lead a prayer service, including exposition and eucharistic adoration, Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and meditation.
ASSUMPTION — 4725 Mattis Road in Mattese
The following parishes will have eucharistic adoration at specified times on Dec. 8 or as designated in union with the National Night of Prayer for Life intentions:
STS. JOACHIM AND ANN — 4112 McClay Road in St. Charles | Mass at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, followed by eucharistic adoration, ending at 11 p.m.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL — 6303 Nottingham Ave. in St. Louis | 6 p.m. Mass Dec. 8, followed by 7 p.m. Litany of Mary and 7:15 p.m. Rosary.
ST. MAURUS — 10198 Highway B in Biehle | Eucharistic adoration from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 8.
ST. JOSEPH — 6020 Old Antonia Road in Imperial | Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 9 p.m. Dec. 8, with Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and prayers, and closing with Benediction at 12:01 a.m.
ST. GIANNA MOLLA —8676 Orf Road in Lake St. Louis | Masses at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 8 a.m. Dec. 9. The Rosary will be prayed before all Masses.
ST. CLEMENT OF ROME — 1510 Bopp Road in Des Peres | in Eucharistic Adoration Chapel, 7-8 p.m. group Holy Hour Dec. 8 in eucharistic adoration chapel, followed by continued private prayers for the unborn until 1 a.m. Dec. 9th.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI — 4556 Telegraph Road in Oakville. | Mass at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, followed by exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Rosary, Litany for Life, Stations of the Cross for Life, and ending with Benediction at 11 p.m.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES — 1014 Madison Ave. in Washington | Eucharistic Holy Hour in adoration chapel at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
ST. ELIZABETH OF HUNGARY — 1420 S. Sappington Road in Crestwood | Eucharistic Adoration from 9-11 p.m. Dec. 8.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON — 2 Seton Court in St. Charles | Mass at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, followed by Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet. Attendance and prayers are encouraged in the adoration chapel through the night.
ST. JOSEPH — 1355 Motherhead Road in Cottleville | Adoration from 9 p.m.-midnight Dec. 8 in the adoration chapel.
