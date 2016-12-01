Next issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine available soon
Our latest edition of Catholic St. Louis magazine is in the mail this week. Our cover story takes a look at some of the ways parishes are reaching out to the young and mobile Church -- especially young adults who are less rooted in one parish, but just as involved in the life of the Church in St. Louis.
Other stories include a feature on the Reach Out and Read program at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, a story on prayer as communication, a profile of the owners of Melo's Pizzeria and more.
See the online version of the entire December/January issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine, at www.catholicstlouis.com. Not a subscriber? Catholic St. Louis is mailed free to homes 6 times a year. Call 314.792.7507 or subscriptions@stlouisreview.com to subscribe.
- News »
- Virtual Vestibule »
- Year of Mercy
- Living Our Faith
- Church Teaching »
- Opinion »
- Event/Job postings »
- Education »