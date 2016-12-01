Next issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine available soon

Submitted on December 01, 2016
Our latest edition of Catholic St. Louis magazine is in the mail this week. Our cover story takes a look at some of the ways parishes are reaching out to the young and mobile Church -- especially young adults who are less rooted in one parish, but just as involved in the life of the Church in St. Louis.

Other stories include a feature on the Reach Out and Read program at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, a story on prayer as communication, a profile of the owners of Melo's Pizzeria and more.

See the online version of the entire December/January issue of Catholic St. Louis magazine, at www.catholicstlouis.com. Not a subscriber? Catholic St. Louis is mailed free to homes 6 times a year. Call 314.792.7507 or subscriptions@stlouisreview.com to subscribe. 

