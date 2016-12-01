Miami archbishop recalls Catholic persecution in Cuba, prays for peace
MIAMI — In a video message, Cuban President Raul Castro announced the Nov. 25 death of his 90-year-old brother and longtime Cuban leader and Communist icon whom many in Latin America known by just one name: Fidel.
"It is with great sorrow that I come before you to inform our people, friends of our America and the world, that today, November 25, 2016, at 10:29 p.m., the commander in chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz passed away," said his brother Raul, who took over control of the island in 2006, after Fidel Castro became too sick to govern.
Until that year, Fidel Castro had ruled Cuba in some form since 1959, the year he led a revolution that toppled the government of Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista.
In a telegram in Spanish, Pope Francis extended his condolences to Raul Castro on the "sad news" of "the death of your dear brother." The pope, credited with the rapprochement between the U.S. and Cuba, also expressed condolences to the government and to the Cuban people, and said he was offering prayers.
On the day the news of Fidel Castro's death spread, Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski of Miami was one of the first Catholic Church officials to respond early Nov. 26.
"Fidel Castro is dead," he wrote in a statement. "The death of this figure should lead us to invoke the patroness of Cuba, the Virgin of Charity, calling for peace for Cuba and its people."
Over the years, Castro survived attempts to be toppled by others, including the United States. He gained fame throughout Latin America, where many saw him as a David-against-Goliath figure each time he denounced the commercial, "imperialist" interests of the U.S. as attempts to rob the region of its riches.
But for others Castro was a menace and a dictator, particularly those whose properties were seized when his regime nationalized homes and businesses on the island nation without compensation. Over the decades, he was accused of a range of wrongdoings, from unjust imprisonment to executions to religious persecution.
Others lauded him and pointed to Cuba as a model for other Latin American countries to emulate in the areas of education, medicine, and gender and racial equality. Many also blamed the U.S. embargo against Cuba, not Castro's governance, for the island's financial woes.
Recognizing the complexity of the different feelings the Cuban leader evoked in life — and now in death — Archbishop Wenski stated, "His death provokes many emotions — both in and outside the island.
Later that day at Ermita de la Caridad, a Miami shrine that honors Cuba's patron Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre and one built, the archbishop said in his homily, "with the sacrifices of the (Cuban) exiles," he focused on the suffering of Catholic Cuba and the news of Castro's death.
"The Cuban people are a noble people, but also a people who suffer," Archbishop Wenski said. "And now, on the eve of this first Sunday of Advent, to emphasize the words of Christ 'at the hour you least expect, the Son of Man will come,' we have learned that Fidel Castro has died."
He continued: "Each human being, each of us, will die. We will all be judged one day. Today, it is his (Fidel Castro's) turn. God's judgment is merciful, but it doesn't cease to be just."
Archbishop Wenski asked those gathered to invoke Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre and ask for her intercession.
"She has accompanied the Cuban people for more than 400 years," he said, including during the country's battle for independence and she "suffered with the Church when the Marxist obscurantism wounded and decimated (the Church)."
She has been there in good times and in times of turmoil, in the Cuban prisons and in the agricultural "forced labor camps" the Cuban government operated, he said.
Referencing recent moments in the history of the island when Catholics hid their faith fearing persecution by a government and a society that looked down on religion, he said the Virgin was present in the prayer cards people hid in their dressers, as Church members were "forced to survive by publicly denying their devotion."
And Mary is there with those who, despite all the challenges they have faced, continue to pass on the gift of faith to their children and grandchildren on the island.
She remains on the island today, he said, and continues to lavish her motherly love "in prisons that still are not empty and in the midst of women who walk demanding freedom."
Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre is present, Archbishop Wenski said, with those inside and outside Cuba, who "fight for respect for human dignity and to establish a future of freedom, justice and peace."
U.S. President Barack Obama, whose administration restored diplomatic relations with the island in 2015, expressed "a hand of friendship to the Cuban people" in a statement but also recognized the range of feelings surrounding the leader's death.
"We know that this moment fills Cubans — in Cuba and in the United States — with powerful emotions, recalling the countless ways in which Fidel Castro altered the course of individual lives, families and of the Cuban nation. History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him," he said.
The Catholic bishops of Cuba, in a Nov. 28 statement, expressed condolences to Castro's family and to government officials and said that as bishops "we entrust Dr. Fidel Castro to Jesus Christ, the face of the Father's mercy, Lord of life and history. We also ask the Lord Jesus that nothing disturb the coexistence among us Cubans."
In 1998, then-Pope John Paul II paid a visit to the island that many credit with loosening religious limitations in Cuba. Since then, each pope who has visited the island also met with Fidel Castro, even after he ceded power.
