1960s issues of war, civil rights spilled onto news pages
Two issues prominent in the secular world in the 1960s and beyond have been covered extensively by the St. Louis Review. Issues of peace and justice have been at the forefront in the past and continue today, expecially with one of the archdiocese's beONE priorities — promoting human dignity and social responsibility. Helping to fulfill that priority today is the archdiocesan Peace and Justice Commission, established in 2014, with its efforts for intercultural dialogue.
Vietnam War
U.S. military involvement in Vietnam was a frequent topic in the Review in the 1960s and 1970s.
In May of 1965, the Review quoted a historian at St. Louis University, Jesuit Father Francis Corley, who spent more than a year in Southeast Asia. As part of a "teach-in" on the war in Vietnam, Father Corley said that South Vietnam would collapse in a few months without U.S. military and financial support.
Coverage that year also focused on Father Philip Berrigan, a Josephite priest in Baltimore whose support of demonstrations opposing U.S. policy in Vietnam led to his dismissal from a teaching post at a seminary operated by the Josephite Fathers.
Other coverage surrounded Pope Paul VI's calls for a negotiated peace.
In 1967, front-page stories centered on a call by Cardinal Francis Spellman of New York for a U.S. victory in Vietnam, saying that "total victory means peace" and that involvement in Vietnam is "a war for civilization."
Meanwhile, other Church leaders were calling for a settlement of the war. In St. Louis, religious leaders wired President Lyndon Johnson and urged him to allow U.N. Secretary General U Thant to pursue his proposal for an end to bombing of North Vietnam and representation of the National Liberation Front in negotiations. Among the signers was Cardinal Joseph Ritter of St. Louis. Cardinal Richard Cushing of Boston called on the U.S. government to demonstrate to the world that "we are indeed genuinely willing to enter into an honorable peace."
Also in 1967, the Review carried an advertisement that was an open letter that urged Catholics to protest American actions in the war. The ad appeared in eight Catholic newspapers, including America, Ave Maria, Commonweal, Continuum, the Delmarva Dialog, the National Catholic Reporter and the Oakland Catholic Voice. Among the signers were several Catholics from St. Louis.
"We face a severe crisis of conscience within our Catholic community that arises from the incongruity between the moral principles enunciated by the Church and the uncritical support of this war by so many Catholics," the statement said, citing suffering by soldiers and civilians on both sides of "a conflict whose rationale, both legal and moral, has been widely challenged."
Calls for peace and a withdrawal from Vietnam continued to be reported in the Review at the end of the 1960s and beginning of the 1970s. The U.S. bishops issued a call in 1971 for a speedy end to the war.
In defense of the war effort, the Review reported in 1972 on an advisor to President Richard Nixon, Jesuit Father John McLaughlin, who warned of a "bloodbath" killing more than a million people if the North Vietnamese Communist regime won. An article on a Women's Hearing on the War in Vietnam held in St. Louis cited a mother whose son fled to Canada and a woman who went to Vietnam skeptical of the war and became a supporter of U.S. policy.
As the war came to a conclusion in the mid 1970s, Review coverage focused on care of orphans and refugees from Vietnam. A Catholic couple, Harry and Betsy Boston, aided 44 refugees up until that time. Twenty-two of them were housed in the couple's north St. Louis County home.
Coverage of wars has continued in the Review, including those in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. In October, the Review reported on Pope Francis' call for an immediate cease-fire in Syria. The issue of refugees from that war continues to be covered as millions of people have been displaced.
Civil rights
In 1960, a Review reporter examined the fact-finding efforts by the Missouri Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Earlier findings showed examples in Missouri of restaurants with "reserved" tables meant to exclude African Americans and extensive school segregation. Coverage of the state Commission on Human Rights urged better anti-discrimination laws and a campaign to inform society about the inherent equality of all men and women.
An article in 1963 focused on the need to support a comprehensive civil rights bill proposed by the Kennedy Administration. Cardinal Joseph Ritter stated that integration of Catholic schools in 1947 was simple compared with the task of bringing people to an acceptance of granting every person his or her rights.
An editorial in the Review in 1963 added that legislation is only one step. It called on people to open their businesses, workplaces and neighborhoods to all. "If we could find enough person with a love for neighbor based on their love for God, we wouldn't need legislation and Council statements," the editorial stated.
The Civil Rights Act passed Congress in 1964, but coverage of the issues continued, including the voting rights marches in Selma and elsewhere in the South. Civil rights issues through the years intensified following a police shooting in Ferguson in 2014. Earlier this year, eight African-American males, ages 15 to 70, gave their stories of what it means to be a black man in America. The program at De Smet Jesuit High School was covered only in the pages of the St. Louis Review.
