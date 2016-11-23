Churches serve as link to support for police officers
The signs outside two neighboring parish churches in south St. Louis expressed the sentiment amplified by hundreds of people who marched along the streets linking the two.
At St. Gabriel Church, the illuminated sign read "Pray of our First Responders." At St. Joan of Arc Church, "Thank You, Officers" was the message of the day.
The march was quickly organized Nov. 21 following the ambush shooting nearby at 7:30 p.m. the previous evening of a 46-year-old St. Louis Metropolitan Police sergeant; he was sitting at the wheel of his police vehicle, waiting at a stoplight on Hampton Avenue at the intersection with Pernod, four blocks north of Hampton Village. The police officer, a member of St. Gabriel Parish, was shot twice in the face and was hospitalized overnight. The suspect was later killed in a shootout by police. The San Antonio Police Department, the Gladstone, Mo., Police Department and the Sanibel, Fla., Police Department also experienced a line-of-duty shooting Nov. 20.
The marchers in St. Louis gathered at St. Gabriel and followed a long stretch of blue ribbon on the mile-long path accompanied part of the way by police vehicles. People stood outside homes and businesses applauding and thanking marchers. Motorists honked their horns.
Outside St. Joan of Arc, a siren blast signaled the start and end of a moment of silence. Church musicians led singing of "Let There Be Peace on Earth." Adam Wright, an organizer expressed thanks to those who came and, to long applause, thanked "our brave officers."
Erica Claudin, a St. Gabriel parishioner whose husband, Dan, is a St. Louis police officer, said while walking the route that it's easy to question God about what happened, but "you gotta be strong." Seeing how many people joined together makes her realize "there are mostly good people" in the world.
Susan Thomas of Webster Groves, a member of Kirkwood Road Christian Church, has a son, Alex, who is a police officer in St. Charles and a daughter-in-law, Meg, who teaches at St. Gabriel School. "It's good to see people come together when an officer is in need of support," Susan Thomas said. "Yesterday was a bad day all around. My thanks to the parish for its role in organizing this."
She said police officers are heroic but also do critical, sometimes mundane work in responding to people in need.
John Wilson of St. Gabriel Parish brought his son to the walk to help him understand the need to respect and support first responders. "It's an almost impossible job they do," Wilson said. "This is a little gesture for the hard work and sacrifices they make."
Kristen Solovitz, another St. Gabriel parishioner, knows the police sergeant, his wife and three children. "They're such a wonderful family," Solovitz said.
After the moment of silence, Kurt Nelson, superintendent of Catholic education for the archdiocese, shook hands with St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson and told him Catholic schoolchildren are praying for the police. Nelson later said when a police officer is attacked it affects the rest of the force and their families. "I wanted to show support for what they do to keep us safe," he said.
Three neighborhood organizations organized the march at the urging of a city alderwoman, Donna Baringer, and with the support of the parishes. A posting on Facebook eventually reached nearly 24,000 reads, "we're all neighbors. It doesn't matter what neighborhood you're from," said Bev Bremer, president of the Princeton Heights Neighborhood Association.
