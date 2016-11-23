Archdiocesan news briefs
Fruits of the Holy Spirit
Students at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School in Brentwood, from 3 years old to eighth grade, have been studying the Fruits of the Holy Spirit and demonstrated the gifts of generosity, kindness, goodness and joy in an all-school service project. Students decorated bags, wrote notes, made sandwiches and bagged cookies and chips for St. Patrick Center, among Missouri’s largest providers of housing, employment and health opportunities for people who are homeless or at the risk of becoming homeless. St. Mary Magdalen School chose St. Patrick Center to share its blessings with the less fortunate in St. Louis.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Cardinals Care, Fontbonne partner for gift drive
Fontbonne University will serve as a drop-off point for the Cardinals Care Holiday Gift Drive
on Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, in the university’s horseshoe drive at 6800 Wydown Blvd. in Clayton. Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andy Benes, Fredbird and Fontbonne mascot Gunner the Griffin will be on hand 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. Neighbors and community members are invited to donate unwrapped children’s gifts to be distributed to area youth in need through Angels Arms, Annie Malone Children’s Home, Southside Early Childhood Center, and Breakfast with Santa.For more information, visit www.fontbonne.edu/CardinalsCare16.
Religious and priests art exhibit
Good Shepherd Gallery in Ferguson invites St. Louis-area sisters, brothers or priests to participate in an art exhibit, “Beauty Will Save the World,” next May. Paintings, drawings, fiber art, digital art and photography will be accepted, but 3-D artists should inquire about size limitations. Also, 3-D artists will be
required to provide the supports for their work. The specifics about submissions, formats, etc., will be determined after the application deadline Nov. 30. Interested artists from the religious and clerical communities should contact Sister Glynis McManamon at (314) 522-1155 or rgsicons@yahoo.com. The gallery, which was to celebrate its one-year anniversary Nov. 26, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Hours sometimes change on short notice, so please call before visiting.
Novenas
All parishioners in the Archdiocese of St. Louis are invited to join the Kenrick-Glennon Seminary community for the annual Advent Novena Nov. 30 to Dec. 8. Each evening of the novena begins at 7 in the Chapel of St. Joseph at the seminary, 5200 Glennon Drive in Shrewsbury. The evenings include prayer, Scripture, a reflective homily, and hymns in preparation for the joy and splendor of Christmas.
A novena to Our Lady of Guadalupe will be held Dec. 4-12 at St. Joseph Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane in Manchester. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4-7 and Dec. 9-10 and includes Mass at 7:30 p.m. It begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 with Mass at 7:30 p.m. and begins at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 with Mass at 1 p.m. On the final day, a luncheon follows in the parish center with Las Mananitas and prayer service at 11 p.m. and Mass at midnight.
Advent Speakers Series
Pallottine Renewal Center is hosting an Advent Speakers Series. Offerings include Reclaiming the Holy in Holidays (Nov. 30), The Advent of Mary in Image, Metaphor and Mystery (Dec. 8), and Birthing Hope (Dec. 13). Daylong workshops are $30 each, which includes lunch. To learn more or register, visit www.pallottinerenewal.org or call (314) 837-7100.
Radiant Advent
“Live Radiantly” is the theme of Advent by Candlelight, a single-session event for women at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Hall, 2 Seton Court in St. Charles. The event provides the opportunity to join other women, pause, pray and focus on the spiritual center of the Christmas season. The speaker is Donna Heckler, who will discuss how God took a front seat while she was going through difficult moments in her life. She is the author of the book “Living Like a Lady When You Have Cancer.” Cost is $5 per person or $40 for a table of eight. To reserve a table, call Linda Piontek at (636) 293-1386 or email lpiontek@sbcglobal.net
Mercy concert
St. Joseph Parish in Manchester will host its third Mercy Concert in the Jubilee Year of Mercy on Friday, Dec. 2 at the church. The evening of music, Scripture and prayer to celebrate the advent season features Carrie Bajzath, Lola Toben, Dennis Keller & friends. The free event goes from 7 to 9:15 p.m. For more information, contact Greg Barker at (314) 265-3162 or gbarker@stjoemanchester.org
Advent event
The 2016 Advent Day of Recollection at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis with Archbishop Robert J. Carlson will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The day begins at 10 a.m. and includes two spiritual conferences led by Archbishop Carlson. Each conference will be followed by exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and an opportunity for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The day will end with evening vespers at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. All conferences and prayer will be held in the Cathedral Basilica, with a hot lunch provided for all in Boland Hall. Cathedral parishioners will host a craft fair during the lunch, with all proceeds benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul Society. The event is free, though goodwill offerings to help offset the cost of lunch will be accepted. Organizers request advance registration to properly prepare worship materials and set up for lunch. Contact Mary Ann Fox at (314) 373-8208.
Internet-itis
The Office of Laity and Family Life’s final workshop on the Internet’s psychological effects will be held from 8:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, in Liguori Hall at St. Gerard Majella Parish, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Road in Kirkwood. “Why Johnny Can’t Put His Cell Phone Down” is a series of mini-retreat workshops on the psychological effects of online, electronic and social media, led by Sister Marysia Weber, RSM, a clinical psychiatrist and director of the Office of Consecrated Life. The program is being presented free of charge. For more information, contact Deacon Jim Russell at (314) 792-7173 or jimrussell@archstl.org.
Art show, sale benefit mission in Africa
Just in time for the Christmas season, Microfinancing Partners in Africa will host an art show and sale on the first weekend of December at “Hot in the Kitchen” in Maplewood. The sale of these one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces supports artists in South Africa who are living with HIV-AIDS, with profits from the sale supporting the mission of MPA to provide small loans for income projects of African families struggling in extreme poverty. The show/sale will run from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and conclude Saturday, Dec. 3, with hours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call (314) 776-1319, email info@microfinancingafrica.org or visit www.microfinancingafrica.org.
